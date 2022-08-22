Reviewing Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) and Its Rivals

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vicarious Surgical to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A -$35.21 million 20.30 Vicarious Surgical Competitors $1.32 billion $153.08 million 18.42

Vicarious Surgical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62% Vicarious Surgical Competitors -189.65% -64.47% -16.76%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vicarious Surgical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vicarious Surgical Competitors 201 983 2141 72 2.61

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 164.78%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 35.39%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical rivals beat Vicarious Surgical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

