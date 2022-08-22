Richard P. Messina Sells 2,100 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $69,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Strattec Security Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ STRT traded down $1.72 on Monday, reaching $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Strattec Security Co. has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 573.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,035 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at $1,185,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 610,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strattec Security in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Strattec Security from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

