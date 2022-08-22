Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Down to $5.02

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 5.02, but opened at 4.77. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at 4.71, with a volume of 2,897 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is 4.44. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 25,330.74. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 547,699 shares in the company, valued at 2,426,306.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 132,224 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 585,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,469,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 46,378,042.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 25,330.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 547,699 shares in the company, valued at 2,426,306.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,204 shares of company stock valued at $912,021.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,338,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $5,505,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

