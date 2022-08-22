Ritocoin Hits Market Cap of $108,412.58 (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $108,412.58 and $30.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00775873 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Ritocoin
Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,715,753,073 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,382,451 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin.
Ritocoin Coin Trading
