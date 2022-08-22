Ritocoin Hits Market Cap of $108,412.58 (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $108,412.58 and $30.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00775873 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,715,753,073 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,382,451 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin.

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

