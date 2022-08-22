RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSN stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $80.53. 15,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,338. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.57.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

