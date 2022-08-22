RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,286. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.86.

