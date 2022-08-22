RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.11. 161,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,058. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

