Robert W. Baird Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $40.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KSS. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.57.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

