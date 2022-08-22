ROOBEE Market Cap Hits $3.40 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.40 million and $865,362.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00222267 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,990,063,740 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.