Rotharium (RTH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $126,213.00

Rotharium (RTH) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Rotharium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002775 BTC on popular exchanges. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $126,213.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rotharium has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rotharium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 77,554.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00040055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003722 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00128631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Rotharium Coin Profile

RTH is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,272 coins. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io.

Rotharium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.