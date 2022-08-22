Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $16.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.60%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.