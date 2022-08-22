Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,998,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,961 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.97% of Ryanair worth $783,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryanair by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 875,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,620,000 after buying an additional 85,120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ryanair by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

RYAAY stock opened at $71.78 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $127.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

