Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $549,818.96 and approximately $289.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,485.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,613.01 or 0.07507525 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00156474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00257795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00717465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00560873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001105 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,102,462 coins and its circulating supply is 39,985,150 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

