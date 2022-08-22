Ryo Currency Tops 24-Hour Volume of $174.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $520,070.47 and $174.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,234.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.57 or 0.07504626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00155663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00267132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00721166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00573925 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001099 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,116,124 coins and its circulating supply is 39,998,812 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

