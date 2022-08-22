SafeBlast (BLAST) Market Capitalization Achieves $746,084.45

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $746,084.45 and $83,319.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.06 or 0.00554677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00251994 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00020626 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

