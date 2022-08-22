Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,333,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,333,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,246,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.78. 100,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,096,159. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.39. The firm has a market cap of $175.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Salesforce from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.30.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

