Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,759,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,556 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.04% of Sarissa Capital Acquisition worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRSA. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ SRSA opened at $9.96 on Monday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

About Sarissa Capital Acquisition

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business, which focuses on the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry.

