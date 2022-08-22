Sasco Capital Inc. CT Acquires 49,180 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,997,000 after acquiring an additional 728,532 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,261,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,768,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Primo Water by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 179,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Primo Water by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,920,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Stock Down 2.0 %

PRMW traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $14.03. 4,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,839. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.74 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -311.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PRMW shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Further Reading

