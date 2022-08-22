Sasco Capital Inc. CT Cuts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,724 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 3.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $24,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ONEOK by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 475,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $28,922,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.1 %

OKE stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,456. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

