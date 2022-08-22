Sasco Capital Inc. CT Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,110 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 2.4% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Sysco were worth $18,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,358. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

