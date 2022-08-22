Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 11,970 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lowered its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,970 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,161. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

NFG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

