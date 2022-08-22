Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 39,890 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,890 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for about 2.9% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.09% of FirstEnergy worth $22,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after buying an additional 287,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after buying an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,822,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,320,000 after buying an additional 1,113,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,152,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,578,000 after purchasing an additional 492,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,769. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

