Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Scorpio Gold Trading Down 18.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.