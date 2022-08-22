Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SAWLF has been the subject of several other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Shawcor to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shawcor Price Performance

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. Shawcor has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

