Shawcor’s (SCL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cormark

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cormark in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SCL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Shawcor from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

Shawcor Price Performance

Shares of TSE SCL traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.97. 309,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$4.24 and a twelve month high of C$8.06. The company has a market cap of C$561.96 million and a PE ratio of -7.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.58.

About Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$307.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.7244487 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

