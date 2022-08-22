SHIELD Achieves Market Cap of $76,096.75 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $76,096.75 and $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,192.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.56 or 0.07359184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00151647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00257564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.44 or 0.00714596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00550952 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001064 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

