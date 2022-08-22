ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) is Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,776 shares during the period. ShotSpotter comprises approximately 3.7% of Nine Ten Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.39% of ShotSpotter worth $28,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 58,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,665 shares in the company, valued at $15,059,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,665 shares in the company, valued at $15,059,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $128,550.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,960 shares in the company, valued at $15,821,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,381 shares of company stock worth $257,087. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ShotSpotter Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSTI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

