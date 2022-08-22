SIBCoin (SIB) One Day Volume Hits $3.00

SIBCoin (SIB) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $3.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,096.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.26 or 0.07462334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00154481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00267817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.56 or 0.00723144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00574766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001115 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

