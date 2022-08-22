Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.20

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 26167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Signify Health to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Stock Up 41.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 329,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.