Signum (SIGNA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $997.00

Signum (SIGNA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Signum has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $997.00 worth of Signum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signum coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Signum has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Signum Profile

Signum (CRYPTO:SIGNA) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Signum’s total supply is 2,130,801,392 coins. Signum’s official Twitter account is @signum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Signum is https://reddit.com/r/Signum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Signum alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 24th of June of 2021 Burstcoin became Signum Signum is the community-driven technology that powers the cryptocurrency Signa (SIGNA). Easy smart contracts: With Signum SmartJ platform, developers can write, debug, and deploy smart contracts using only Java. It uses Proof-of-Commitment (PoC+): the next evolution of the Proof of Capacity (PoC) consensus algorithm. Using available disk space to sustainably secure the network and boost your share of mining rewards by committing Signa on-chain. “

Signum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.