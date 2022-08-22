Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.20.

Several analysts have commented on SXYAY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 414 to CHF 384 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Sika stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. Sika has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

