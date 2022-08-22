SingularityNET (AGIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.31 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $47.03 million and $2.31 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,096.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003768 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00129179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00081332 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,190,702,676 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,580,882 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

