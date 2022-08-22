Sio Capital Management LLC Purchases 72,256 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,256 shares during the quarter. Inari Medical comprises about 2.9% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sio Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Inari Medical worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $2,033,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,299,808.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $2,033,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,299,808.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,012 shares of company stock worth $10,404,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,901. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. Research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

