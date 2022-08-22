Smaugs NFT (SMG) Market Capitalization Tops $25,702.40

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $25,702.40 and $6.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002117 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00779435 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT
