SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $306,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after buying an additional 297,272 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 129.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 267,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after buying an additional 150,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,954,000 after buying an additional 105,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

SEDG stock traded down $9.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,965. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.75.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

