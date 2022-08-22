SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Position Cut by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $10.49 on Monday, reaching $289.84. 16,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,965. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 117.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.75. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.86 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

