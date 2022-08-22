Solrise Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $435,967.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00786093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,955 coins and its circulating supply is 83,252,140 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

