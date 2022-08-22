Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Shares Bought by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sotherly Hotels were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.3 %

About Sotherly Hotels

SOHO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.94. 3,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,958. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Articles

