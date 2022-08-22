Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $61.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

NYSE:SO opened at $80.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

