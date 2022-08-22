Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stake Boosted by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 641,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,613 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 600,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 382,352 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 37.0% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 148,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 1,864.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 219,066 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SOVO opened at $14.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Sovos Brands news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $314,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $113,645,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,540,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,311,524.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $314,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,520,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,970,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

