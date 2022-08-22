Space Cow Boy Market Capitalization Reaches $563,262.33 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00128957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00098522 BTC.

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

