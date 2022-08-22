SparkPoint Reaches Market Cap of $3.39 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. SparkPoint has a market cap of $3.39 million and $314,047.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,097.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003795 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00129192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032664 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081914 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,791,387,424 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

