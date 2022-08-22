SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,933 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 947,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,430,000 after buying an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.52. 1,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.