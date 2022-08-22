Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.

Spire Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Spire Global stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spire Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 136.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Featured Stories

