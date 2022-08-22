Spire (NYSE:SR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.83.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE SR opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Spire by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,865,000 after buying an additional 1,045,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after buying an additional 572,381 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,524,000 after buying an additional 498,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Spire by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 336,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after purchasing an additional 308,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Stories

