Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lessened by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,602 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.7% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271,526 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,187,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after acquiring an additional 771,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 456,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $53,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.11. 86,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,393,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

