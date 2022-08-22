State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $31.20 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,623 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

NYSE LMT opened at $437.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

