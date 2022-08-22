Steem 1-Day Volume Tops $2.71 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Steem has a total market capitalization of $93.24 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001101 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,439.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.10 or 0.00555516 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00252572 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004849 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00020406 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003132 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
