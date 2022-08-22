Step Hero (HERO) Hits Market Cap of $27,797.21

Step Hero (HERO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $27,797.21 and approximately $41,265.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Step Hero has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,055.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003731 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00128789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00032389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00081229 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

