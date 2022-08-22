Stewart Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,512 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for approximately 4.3% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Match Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 543,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,844,000 after purchasing an additional 201,623 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.81.

MTCH stock opened at $61.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 193.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.